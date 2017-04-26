John Legend could make a bag of dirt sound sexy if he sang about it.

On The Late Show Tuesday night, the Grammy and Oscar winner put his sultry vocals to the test for Stephen Colbert's audience as he sang about humdrum things at a piano.

"I bet you could make anyting, no matter how mundane, sound sexy," the host challenged the star.

"It's possible," Legend agreed.

It was more than possible. The musician kicked off the segment with a tune about going grocery shopping. Prepare to fall in love.