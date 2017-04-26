YouTube
John Legend could make a bag of dirt sound sexy if he sang about it.
On The Late Show Tuesday night, the Grammy and Oscar winner put his sultry vocals to the test for Stephen Colbert's audience as he sang about humdrum things at a piano.
"I bet you could make anyting, no matter how mundane, sound sexy," the host challenged the star.
"It's possible," Legend agreed.
It was more than possible. The musician kicked off the segment with a tune about going grocery shopping. Prepare to fall in love.
"Honey, I'm running out to the Costco," he crooned. "There's no such thing as too many paper towels." Honestly, that's the hottest thing he could have sang.
"That's pretty sexy," he quipped. "I like that."
Fortunately, he was just getting started. Next, he serenaded the audience with a ditty about his laundry.
"Baby, my beige turtleneck is pilling, so please wash it inside out," he sang. "Tumble dry, tumble dry, tumble dry low."
