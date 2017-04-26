Bill Cosby Breaks His Silence to Confirm He's Blind

Bill Cosby has something to say.

In a new interview with NNPA Newswire, the 79-year-old actor and comedian spoke publicly for the first time in years. However, while he did not address his impending trial for felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, he did confirm one bit of health news—he is blind.

As he recalled to the outlet, two years ago he was walking with his wife Camille Cosby when he suddenly could not see.

Doctors confirmed his sight could not be repaired.