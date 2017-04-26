Bill Cosby Breaks His Silence to Confirm He's Blind

Ouzounova/Splash News
Bill Cosby has something to say.
In a new interview with NNPA Newswire, the 79-year-old actor and comedian spoke publicly for the first time in years. However, while he did not address his impending trial for felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, he did confirm one bit of health news—he is blind.
As he recalled to the outlet, two years ago he was walking with his wife Camille Cosby when he suddenly could not see.
Doctors confirmed his sight could not be repaired.
While he awaits his June trial and continues to adapt to life without his sight, his career as America knew it has been at a standstill. However, he hopes a day will come where he can pick up where he left off.
"I miss it all and I hope that day will come," he told the outlet. "I have some routines and storytelling that I am working on."
"I think about walking out on stage somewhere in the United States of America and sitting down in a chair and giving the performance that will be the beginning of the next chapter of my career."
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
Meanwhile, his fourth daughter Evin Cosby has come to her famous father's defense.
"The public persecution of my dad, my kids' grandfather, and the cruelty of the media and those who speak out branding my father a 'rapist' without ever knowing the truth and who shame our family and our friends for defending my dad, makes all of this so much worse for my family and my children," she said in a statement issued to NNPA Newswire. "When people are so quick to cast hate, and make accusations of horrific violence against my dad, they are callous in their carelessness about the harm they are causing to others."
"He is not abusive, violent or a rapist. Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family," she continued.
"The harsh and hurtful accusations of things that supposedly happened 40 or 50 years ago, before I was born, in another lifetime, and that have been carelessly repeated as truth without allowing my dad to defend himself and without requiring proof, has punished not just my dad but every one of us."