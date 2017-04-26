Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson was M.I.A. at the 2017 Grammys—a shame, considering The Color Purple won the award Best Musical Theater Album. The singer-turned-actress, who made her Broadway debut in the show, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday for the first time in five years and filled the host in on what she's been up to since they last saw each other. When The Color Purple was mentioned, Ellen DeGeneres asked, "You won a Grammy for that, didn't you?"
"I did!" Hudson replied. "I didn't see that coming, but yeah, apparently."
The Color Purple cast album features Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo and Hudson—who played Sofia, Celie and Shug Avery, respectively—as principal soloists. The actresses share the award along with producers Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders and Jhett Tolentino, as well as the composer-lyricist team of Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis.
As Hudson told DeGeneres, "I don't have it yet, but I did win a Grammy."
"Well, you sure do," DeGeneres said, handing her the trophy. "We just got it for you."
"What? Oh, my God!" a surprised Hudson said. "Thank you! Y'all see this?"
"We made some calls," DeGeneres explained, "and I guess it's not that hard to get."
Hudson was beside herself. "How did Ellen get my Grammy? Oh, my gosh. You want me to make a speech or something?" the 35-year-old musician asked. "My first Grammy was given to me by Whitney Houston, and now Ellen? Oh, my God. I'm just in awe. I really don't know what to say. All I can say is, once again, look what God can do. Wow! I don't know what else to say."
DeGeneres reminded the Dreamgirls star that when she hosted the Academy Awards in 2007, Hudson was named Best Supporting Actress. "I'm a very good luck charm for you," she joked. Hudson didn't dispute that claim, telling the TV host, "I want you in my pocket, that's for sure!"
Hudson, who stars in the Netflix original movie Sandy Wexler opposite Adam Sandler, also gave an update on her nine-year engagement to David Otunga during Wednesday's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm not in a hurry," the bride-to-be said. "He ain't going nowhere!"