Lea Michele Reveals Glee's Worst Song Ever

Glee had a number of wonderful, perfect performances over the years. See "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "Make You Feel My Love." And then there were songs like "Gangnam Style," which co-creator Ryan Murphy proclaimed as the worst song Glee ever did. But Lea Michele doesn't agree, she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"No, I think the worst was ‘What Does the Fox Say' song. It was like an internet sensation song that we did with puppets. That was definitely my least favorite song we ever did," Michele told Andy Cohen and fellow guest Andrea Martin.

And the best?

"I think the best was probably ‘Somebody to Love' or ‘Don't Stop Believing,'" she said.

Reacquaint yourself with the performances below and bask in the glory of wonderful (and not wonderful) Glee performances.

While Michele and Martin visited the WWHL Clubhouse, the two participated in a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion scene recreation with the very bunny Lisa Rinna gave to Kim Richards and Richards gave back to Rinna at the reunion. The bunny now lives on the Watch What Happens Live set, naturally. Michele, who has a new album, Places, also gave an update on the stage production of Funny Girl that Murphy bought the rights to.

"We were thinking of doing it right after Glee, but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee, so it felt like a little soon, but I feel really ready to do it now, so maybe we can do it soon," Michele said.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

