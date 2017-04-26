Lea Michele Reveals Glee's Worst Song Ever

Glee had a number of wonderful, perfect performances over the years. See "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "Make You Feel My Love." And then there were songs like "Gangnam Style," which co-creator Ryan Murphy proclaimed as the worst song Glee ever did. But Lea Michele doesn't agree, she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"No, I think the worst was ‘What Does the Fox Say' song. It was like an internet sensation song that we did with puppets. That was definitely my least favorite song we ever did," Michele told Andy Cohen and fellow guest Andrea Martin.

And the best?