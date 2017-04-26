Kourtney Kardashian just wants to get an even tan.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was caught on Snapchat in a NSFW video, rolling around completely naked in a shallow pool. Clearly what happens in Mexico isn't staying in Mexico! The video was recorded from a far distance and Kourtney covers her chest with her arms, but it's obvious she's in nothing but her birthday (swim)suit.

Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and many of their best female friends have been partying it up in Punta Mita all week long. Kim gave a play-by-play of the group's epic activities, which included inflatable penis toys, nipple clamps and more. They've been living it up on the beach in itty bitty bikinis, and Kourtney even had someone snap a picture of her wearing a thong leopard one-piece with her bum on full display.