1. She'd consider a run for office.

As a Republican, Jenner has come under fire for her initial support of President Donald Trump from the LGBT community. However, she made it clear that her priority is not the party.

"My loyalties are not with the Republican Party. My loyalties are not with Donald Trump," she declared. "I will come after him and come after Republicans if they start screwing up with my community."

In the next year or two, Jenner said she would even consider running for office if that is how she thinks she would be more effective.

"Would I be better working from the inside? Then, if that is the case, another year or two, I would seriously look at a run."