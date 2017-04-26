Every character on The 100 has been dealing with the potential for inevitable death this season, but that death is even more inevitable for a couple of characters in particular.

Neither Raven (Lindsey Morgan) nor Abby (Paige Turco) escaped the City of Light fully intact, since a little bit of ALIE remained in their brains. Raven is currently the one suffering the most, dealing with seizures and the occasional stroke, along with hallucinations and the knowledge that eventually, her brain will just give out. Abby has told her time and time again that she needs to take a rest, but Raven's not really the resting type.

"Of course Raven isn't going to stop," Morgan told E! News over the phone. "Because she's trying to help her friends, and she ultimately chooses trying to save her friends even if it kills her, but regardless, either way, her brain is going to die because of the chip."