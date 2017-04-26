Arrow finally returns tonight after being off the air for almost a month, and if you think Prometheus is laying low in any way, you might want to think again.

District Attorney Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra), also known as the villain Prometheus, was finally on his way to being served some justice at the end of the last episode when he killed his guards and split, driving away with a bloody face and a smile, whistling to the tune of "It's a Beautiful Morning." It's a pretty haunting image to have been left with for the past few weeks, and it makes it only clearer that he's really only just getting started.

We hopped on the phone with executive producer Wendy Mericle to find out just what we can expect from this bad guy of all bad guys, and what kind of toll he's going to take on some of the members of Team Arrow, and we learned a few important facts about the remainder of the season.