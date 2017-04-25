Ashley Graham Takes a Tumble at the Time 100 Gala 2017 Red Carpet

Ashley Graham, Time 100 Gala

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Just because you are dressed to the nines, doesn't mean you can't almost fall flat on your face!

Ashley Graham learned the hard way that trying to walk while striking a pose doesn't always work when a barrage of shutterbugs are snapping your photo. Earlier tonight, the model nearly took a tumble when her heel caught on the back of her dress as she attempted to slink down the red carpet at the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 29-year-old gasped when she was a step away from face planting, but was able to catch herself before she hit the floor. The brunette beauty had a good attitude about it, laughing after the red carpet flub.

The plus-sized model, who was joined by her husband Justin Ervin, donned a skimpy, low-plunging black gown, which was cinched at the waist with a corset, so we're just happy her ample curves didn't pop out!

Photos

Time 100 Gala 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Other celebs who hit the red carpet (but maybe not quite so hard) for the mag's event honoring the 100 most influential people of the year were Blake Lively, who looked amazing in Marchesa, Ryan ReynoldsRonan Farrow, Mia FarrowMargot Robbie, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis and Demi Lovato, who turned heads in Zuhair Murad.

The impressive list of honorees also includesJohn Legend, Viola Davis, Simone Biles, Emma Stone, Ed Sheeran James Corden and many more. Congrats to everyone who was honored this year!

