Well it's safe to say a world without Iris West is a world we don't want to live in.

It's also a world we're not particularly interested in ever seeing again, despite how interesting and informative tonight's episode of The Flash ended up being. The future's fascinating, but it's not pretty.

In 2024, Team Flash is no more. Barry pretty much shut down, stopped being the Flash, gave up haircuts, and moved into the abandoned S.T.A.R. Labs to be alone. Caitlin, who's now full-on Killer Frost and trapped in a sort of prison overseen by Julian, destroyed Cisco's hands, robbing him of his powers.

Joe, who's been ignored by Barry for years, visits Iris' grave on the regular, and HR has become a romance novelist who writes about superheroes in love on mountain tops, obviously. Wally is in a hospital, unresponsive.

And none of them know who Savitar is, except for his BFF Killer Frost, who will not tell.