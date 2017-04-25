Adam Levine and everyone at The Voice has not forgotten about Christina Grimmie.

During tonight's live episode of the NBC singing competition show, host Carson Daly made a special announcement about a beloved contestant.

"As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie," he explained. "Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina's family, we're honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer."

The cameras then passed to Christina's family who were in the audience for the special announcement.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of this very important moment," Carson continued. "And Christina, we feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day and we love and miss you dearly."