Adam Levine and everyone at The Voice has not forgotten about Christina Grimmie.
During tonight's live episode of the NBC singing competition show, host Carson Daly made a special announcement about a beloved contestant.
"As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie," he explained. "Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina's family, we're honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer."
The cameras then passed to Christina's family who were in the audience for the special announcement.
"Thank you for letting us be a part of this very important moment," Carson continued. "And Christina, we feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day and we love and miss you dearly."
Adam, who had Christina on his team during season six, later appeared on stage where he had a personal message for the late singer's family.
"God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I'm talking to everybody. I miss her," he shared as Christina's family wiped away tears. "It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you."
Within moments, the final members of Team Adam took to the stage with their coach to sing "Hey Jude" by The Beatles.
Christina passed away in June 2016 after being gunned down at a concert in Orlando, Florida. Adam would offer to pay for the late singer's funeral as well as her mother's travel expenses.
Fans can still enjoy the voice and talent of Christina to this day. Her new EP titled Side B is available on iTunes now. A full album of Christina's music will be released on June 2.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
