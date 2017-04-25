Here's How You Can Score a College Scholarship From Beyoncé

Bey wants to help other young women slay all day…

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of her revolutionary visual album, Lemonade, Beyoncé has announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars for the 2017-2018 academic year.

According to Bey's website, the Formation Scholars awards were created, "To encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident." Four scholarships (one per each college selected) will be awarded to female students, either incoming, current or graduate students, who are pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.