Here's How You Can Score a College Scholarship From Beyoncé

Bey wants to help other young women slay all day…
In celebration of the one-year anniversary of her revolutionary visual album, Lemonade, Beyoncé has announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars for the 2017-2018 academic year.
According to Bey's website, the Formation Scholars awards were created, "To encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident." Four scholarships (one per each college selected) will be awarded to female students, either incoming, current or graduate students, who are pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.
The four schools selected to participate in Formation Scholars are: Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass., Howard University in Washington, D.C., Parsons School of Design in New York City and Spelman College in Atlanta, GA.
This announcement comes a week after Lemonade won one of the seven Peabody Entertainment Awards given out for its contributions to the greater cultural landscape.
In a statement, the committee explained, "Lemonade draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation."
The statement went on: "The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture."
From hosting family-filled parties to winning prestigious awards and now giving to students in need, the Queen B has clearly been making the most of her pregnancy.