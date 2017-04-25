Serena Williams is just like us, well, sorta.
The tennis legend admitted during her Ted Talk with Gayle King that she didn't mean for her pregnancy announcement photo to hit social media—but accidents happen!
"I asked you about that picture and you said nobody was supposed to see that picture. What do you mean?" King asked.
"Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm going," the pregnant star explained.
"I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button…and…"
King interjected, "There it was!"
Williams continued, "So thirty minutes later, my phone doesn't ring that much, and thirty minute later I missed like four calls and I'm like, ‘that's weird,' and then I picked it up and I was like oh no…but it was a good moment. I was just going to wait literally just five or six more days so that's okay."
The mama-to-be admitted that she wasn't too hard on herself for the slip-up, saying, "Every week I just take a picture and save it and I've been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it's okay."
King also asked Williams about her pregnancy thus far, and whether or not she's had any morning sickness.
"I've been so very fortunate. I haven't [had any sickness]." She also spoke about her upcoming plans for the future, sharing, "Obviously I'm going to have a baby and I'm going to stay fit and kind of come back and play tennis and keep working on my fashion line. That would be really fun."
Earlier this week, the sports icon penned an emotional note to her unborn baby.
"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year," she wrote, "but most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."