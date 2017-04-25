Serena Williams is just like us, well, sorta.

The tennis legend admitted during her Ted Talk with Gayle King that she didn't mean for her pregnancy announcement photo to hit social media—but accidents happen!

"I asked you about that picture and you said nobody was supposed to see that picture. What do you mean?" King asked.

"Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm going," the pregnant star explained.

"I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button…and…"

King interjected, "There it was!"