How many times have you slid your glasses into your purse without a case?

Whether you do this often or they accidentally fall out of your hands, scratches are inevitable. That's heartbreaking if you've invested in designer sunnies or finally found a pair that look really good on you, like Rihanna clearly has. Keeping your favorite sunglasses scratch-free is a must, yet seems impossible.

The solution to this pesky problem has been under your nose the entire time! The micro-abrasive properties of toothpaste help to buff out shallow scratches from sunglasses, improving their appearance. Keep in mind that the severity of the scratch will determine the effectiveness of this hack, but no matter how deep, toothpaste will help, even if it won't rid them entirely.