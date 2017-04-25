Splash News
Splash News
Beyoncé and Jay Z are moving on up!
As the A-list couple prepares to welcome twins, word on the street is they're eyeing a jaw-dropping mansion perched atop a secluded hill in Bel Air. Page Six reports the Lemonade artist and her rapper hubby put in a $120 million bid to call the sprawling mansion their home, which no surprise here, is all kinds of extravagant.
Newly remodeled from the ground up, Bey and Jay's potential residence is spread across two acres of land and more than 30,000-square-feet. With 11 bedrooms, four pools and a 15-car garage, there's no question the Knowles-Carter fam will have plenty of space to raise Blue Ivy Carter and their two little ones.
Not to mention all the amenities, which include space for a recording studio, a media room, an in-house spa and separate living quarters for their staff. Casual.
And while it remains to be seen whether or not Beyoncé and Jay Z will become permanent Angelenos, we've rounded up five celebrity mega mansions that rival what might just be Hollywood's craziest home.
Trulia, AKM-GSI
Drake's Hidden Hills, Calif. $7.7 million pad is a bachelor's dream. The pool alone is worth millions, and comes complete with an 80-foot water slide, multiple waterfalls and an intimate grotto. Add that to the estate's tennis court, horse facility, sand volleyball court and a mechanical bull bordered by viewing pavilions, and it's official: the "Fake Love" rapper might never settle down with such an epic space to party the night away.
Redfin
Let Lady Gaga's $23 million enclave in Malibu inspire your next interior design project. From the pop star's 800-bottle wine cellar, home theater, saltwater swimming pool and, (how could we forget?!) subterranean "batcave," we couldn't imagine ever leaving.
The underground living space also features a 1960s-style bowling alley and free-throw machines for when Mother Monster wants to channel her sporty side, of course.
James Aylott CelebrityHomePhotos.com; Getty Images
Fit for their globe-trotting lifestyle, John Travoltaand Kelly Preston's Florida homestead also doubles as an airport. When wanderlust strikes, the Grease star can put his private pilot's license to use and walk right outside his front door to one of two plane runways housing upwards of five aircraft.
Not too shabby!
Carrillo/CelebrityHomePhotos.com, AP Images
Oprah Winfrey has more than a handful of talents, and with such an impressive empire to her name, it's no wonder she became a real estate aficionado. Her portfolio of homes is staggering, but it's the Montecito, Calif. estate worth about $90 million that comes out on top.
In addition to six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces and state-of-the-art theater, there's also man-made lake that's fully stocked with fish.
Zillow; Getty Images
Don't think for a second this is Bey and Jay's first real estate rodeo. The pair dropped $2.6 million for a stunning church-turned-ballet studio in New Orleans that boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms each with the space's signature red accents and antique furnishings.
The historical mansion is unique to NOLA for a very specific reason—its rooftop deck is the largest residential green roof in the entire city.
So... when can we move in?