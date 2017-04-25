Lisa Rinna cried over it. Andy Cohen teased us about it. Ryan Murphy, of all people, predicted it. And now, at long last, our national nightmare is over and we have the answer we we've been waiting for.
That's right, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans: We finally know what's become of the bunny.
As part three of the RHOBH reunion picked up right where we left off, with Kim insisting she couldn't keep Rinna's peace-brokering bunny due to superstition and a desire to get even, the final resting place of that stuffed wonder remained a question mark.
Would Rinna take it back home with her, to commiserate with Harry Hamlin over "the most humiliating thing that's ever happened" (her words, not ours) to her, until such a time that her energy was vibrating positive enough for Kim to accept it? Would Kim, realizing she'd dug the knife in Rinna deep enough to get the revenge she so desperately craved over her nemesis' bizarre claim that she was near death, decide, "You know what, my grandson just might like this after all," and take the bunny home with her? Would they, as Erika Girardi, so over this day of filming and talk of energy and wellness and speaking ones truth, suggested, boil the bunny?
"Nobody wants the bunny," Kyle Richards said.
Except it turned out that someone did. And we probably should've seen it coming all along.
"I want the bunny," Andy admitted, shameless as ever. "The clubhouse, I want it for the clubhouse."
As the hour raged on, with its talk about Xanax smoothies, distinctions between real life and soap operas, and Harry Hamlin's meat, one got the sense that Andy wasn't really listening to anything being said. Rather, he was just internally struggling with the irrepressible urge to take off with that bunny and finding the right time to do it. And then it happened. In the final moments, with the requisite green smoothies in hand (Odds on whether Eden Sassoon was blending them herself just off stage, hoping someone might invite her back into the frame?), AC knew it was now or never.
"Before we make a toast, can I have the bunny?" he asked Rinna.
"I will give you the bunny for the clubhouse," she replied as a stagehand rushed the toy onto Eileen Davidson's lap. "Because, you know, then it will live in infamy forever. Thank you for taking it."
"That's good energy, now," Eileen admitted as she passed the toy down the couch and into Andy's waiting arms. Good energy, indeed.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo later this year.
