Would Rinna take it back home with her, to commiserate with Harry Hamlin over "the most humiliating thing that's ever happened" (her words, not ours) to her, until such a time that her energy was vibrating positive enough for Kim to accept it? Would Kim, realizing she'd dug the knife in Rinna deep enough to get the revenge she so desperately craved over her nemesis' bizarre claim that she was near death, decide, "You know what, my grandson just might like this after all," and take the bunny home with her? Would they, as Erika Girardi, so over this day of filming and talk of energy and wellness and speaking ones truth, suggested, boil the bunny?

"Nobody wants the bunny," Kyle Richards said.

Except it turned out that someone did. And we probably should've seen it coming all along.

"I want the bunny," Andy admitted, shameless as ever. "The clubhouse, I want it for the clubhouse."