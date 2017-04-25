Tryouts are now open for a new Bulldog.

Ross Butler will not be returning to Riverdale for its second season, E! News has confirmed. However, fans will still be seeing his character Reggie in the hallways of Riverdale High as the role will be recast.

"We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn't use him nearly as much as we would have liked," Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. "[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he's Archie's rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we're looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we're confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best."