Tryouts are now open for a new Bulldog.
Ross Butler will not be returning to Riverdale for its second season, E! News has confirmed. However, fans will still be seeing his character Reggie in the hallways of Riverdale High as the role will be recast.
"We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn't use him nearly as much as we would have liked," Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. "[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he's Archie's rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we're looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we're confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best."
Dean Buscher/The CW
Hm...something tells us this has to do with the success of Butler's other teen drama, 13 Reasons Why, which has become the most-tweeted about TV show of the year since its March 31 debut on Netflix. While 13 Reasons has yet to be picked up for a second season, it seems likely the Selena Gomez-produced show will come back. Still, Butler wasn't offering up any scoop when he visited E! News.
"I don't know anything, to be honest," Butler told us of a potential season two. "I don't know anything!"
TV Line first reported the news of Butler's exit from Riverdale.
In other season two casting news for the breakout hit, Mark Consuelos has been cast as Veronica's imprisoned dad, Hiram Lodge. If his Fox show Pitch isn't picked up for a second season, he would join Riverdale as a series regular.
Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW. 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.