Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is obviously in a bad mess in this sneak peek from Sunday's The Arrangement as she frantically hits up her agent Leslie (Autumn Reeser) for some fast cast.
"I have a serious money situation that I need to deal with right away," Megan says. "I can't tell you the details. I just need to know if it's possible for the agency to give me an advance on my contract with Kyle."
So, what could possibly be going on?
Well, Megan refuses to explain, but Leslie gets a big clue when Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) calls her on the phone at that precise moment.
"We have a huge problem," he says. "Your client has committed criminal fraud and now the reputations of both Kyle and the Institute are at serious risk."
Say what?!
Terence demands to know exactly where Megan is, but Leslie quickly lies before hanging up. She then focuses back on Megan to figure out what the hell is going on.
"He knows," Megan says with a terrified expression on her face. "It's over."
"Sit down," Leslie coaxes. "Let me help you."
"No one can help me," she responds ominously.
Oh, Megan, what did you do?!
Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!