Kendra Wilkinson and Farrah Abraham look like they are primed for battle during the premiere episode of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition on April 28 on WE tv.
And if the two of their personalities aren't enough drama, the series is throwing Kendra's mother, Patti Wilkinson and Farrah's parents, Michael Abraham and Debra Abraham, into the mix.
In one tense moment, the former Playboy Playmate and the Teen Mom have a verbal tête-à-tête after a confrontation over Kendra's treatment of her mother, whom she has not spoken to in two years.
Farrah calls out Kendra's behavior in front of the group, saying, "It's f--ked up." Kendra tries not to engage, but later confesses, "Farrah is very blunt and I am not good with blunt."
This is clearly the beginnings of an epic feud for the ages...
WEtv
But it doesn't look like the family feud was just for show—Kendra's struggle with her mom is real.
"The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life," Kendra shared with E! News recently. "It really truly was."
Ouch! If that's how she feels after the end of filming, we can only imagine what goes down by the end of the sure-to-be explosive season.
The volatile new series also includes Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who will be joined by his brothers Marc and Frank Jr. Sorrentino, and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson with his mom Paula Johnson.
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.