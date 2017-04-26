Renee Young is spilling secrets about her wedding to Dean Ambrose!

News broke about the couple's marriage two weeks ago and WWE fans couldn't have been more excited for the couple.

"It was two weeks on Sunday, it's really cool, it feels nice and it feels right," Renee tells E! News exclusively. "Every time I look down and I see my ring and every time we're together I'm like, 'Oh my God you're my husband now!' It does feel more special, it feels different and we're in that fun, honeymoon stage. I love it."

So what's the story behind the secret ceremony?

"I wouldn't even really say that we were engaged. We've been together for three and a half years and we knew that we wanted to have a Vegas wedding, because we live in Las Vegas we just figured we'd do it there and we'd just do it super low-key. We got our marriage license about six months ago when we were in Reno. There was a live event in Reno and I was there with him and we just happen to walk up to city hall and we went and got our marriage license then. So we'd been sitting on it so we could do this spur of the moment 'hey let's get married tonight' kind of thing."