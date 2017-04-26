Renee Young is spilling secrets about her wedding to Dean Ambrose!
News broke about the couple's marriage two weeks ago and WWE fans couldn't have been more excited for the couple.
"It was two weeks on Sunday, it's really cool, it feels nice and it feels right," Renee tells E! News exclusively. "Every time I look down and I see my ring and every time we're together I'm like, 'Oh my God you're my husband now!' It does feel more special, it feels different and we're in that fun, honeymoon stage. I love it."
So what's the story behind the secret ceremony?
"I wouldn't even really say that we were engaged. We've been together for three and a half years and we knew that we wanted to have a Vegas wedding, because we live in Las Vegas we just figured we'd do it there and we'd just do it super low-key. We got our marriage license about six months ago when we were in Reno. There was a live event in Reno and I was there with him and we just happen to walk up to city hall and we went and got our marriage license then. So we'd been sitting on it so we could do this spur of the moment 'hey let's get married tonight' kind of thing."
Renee and Dean were actually going to bed when the idea to tie the knot came about.
She tells us, "We were going to bed! We were going to bed and he like busted out the ring and we were like, 'Oh man I guess we should do this now.' So we ended up going on Yelp and we found a 24-hour pastor to come to our backyard. It was so handy and his name was Pastor Pete and he lived around the corner from us, so he was there. They were very concerned by the way because it was 1 o'clock in the morning, so technically it was Sunday and they were very concerned about us calling, they were like, 'Is everything OK? Have you guys been drinking? What's happening?' We're like, 'It's fine, you can come down.' So we had to get a witness and we called and woke up a friend of ours and got it done."
So was the friend the only one that knew? They called everyone after it was over!
"We called them after it was done because it was 1 or so in the morning for us, so it was like 4 in the morning back home for my parents. So of course they answer the phone like, 'Is everything OK?!' It's very alarming to call anybody at that time of night it turns out."
But Renee says, "My whole family was really excited."
Looking back on the wedding, Renee says it was "such a fun way to do it."
"We're very non-traditional," she explains. "So that's why we didn't feel like we needed to do the engagement or to do this big, fancy wedding. It was so perfect and so us. There's not a single thing about it I would change."
Fans actually realized the two were married when they saw the couple wearing rings on TV...well Dean was actually wearing an elastic hairband!
"Dean was on Raw and when we first got married he was wearing an elastic hairband around his finger," Renee says, adding that she was "surprised" people noticed.
But they sure did! And when viewers saw her ring on SmackDown, they knew the couple had definitely tied the knot!
Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ????— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017
After the speculation started, Renee sent out a tweet confirming the news.
"I just wanted to get it out there," Renee says. "Because the thing is the more you let people speculate on it people get very concerned about it. So I was like, 'Let's just put it out there, deal with it in a very simple, easy way.' And it was great."
And she had a fun time showing all of her co-workers the ring!
"It was fun to be able to come to work and show all the girls here and I sent pretty much all the girls here a text right after we did it so they all knew."
OMG! Watch WWE Star Dean Ambrose Chase After the Thief Who Stole Girlfriend Renee Young's Hat on Total Divas
And while Renee is looking forward to a honeymoon when they can fit it into their busy schedules, a big reception is not going to happen.
"Everyone is really cool with the fact that we just up and did it ourselves and now we're married," Renee says. "At some point I guess we'll have to get everyone together."
And when it comes to kids, Renee explains that they're just living in the moment right now.
"Oh definitely not in the near future," Renee tells us. "At some point maybe I'm not sure. We're both so busy and working a lot."
Congratulations to the couple!
Season seven of Total Divas premieres later this fall.