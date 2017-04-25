What a tease!
Selena Gomez may be the queen of Instagram, but her latest post, which shows the songstress possibly debuting a piecey bob, also makes her the queen of keeping us guessing...
Within an hour of being up, the post already had over a million Likes. It seems as if her legion of followers are fans of the short hairdo. But it's entirely possible that the images are nothing more than smoke and mirrors (and a really good wig).
Fans have been speculating the sultry star's photos are from a past shoot and that the singer may actually be wearing a wig. Selena left the picture captionless, so we can only guess what's really going on with the dramatic transformation.
The 24-year-old wouldn't be the first to pull on a wig and pass it off as a major style makeover. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose and other celebs have been known to wig out on Insta, so you never know. Selena may just be playing dress up, but it is definitely possible that popstar scissored her locks into a short bob for the summer.
If she did chop off her mane, this is the shortest we've seen the star go. Inches above her shoulders, this cute (maybe) cut is a big departure from her signature loose waves.
Perhaps Selena was inspired to make the cut after spending some time in the desert at this year's Coachella with her man,The Weeknd. Or, maybe she just wanted to rock a brand-new style that's perfect for the warmer season.
Either way (and real or not), one thing's for sure: she looks amazing.