Oops! The Arrangement's Megan Morrison Learns Kyle West's PR Team Is Spreading Tabloid Rumors About Their Relationship

It's all about controlling the narrative.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of The Arrangement, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) gets another rude awakening about mega-stardom when she learns Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and his PR team have devised a scheme plan to generate buzz for his upcoming movie, The Kill Plan.

According to the actor's publicist, the "stealth marketing" strategy involves making up tabloid rumors that Kyle is falling for and secretly dating his costar Amelia Briggs (Anabelle Acosta).

"We're using a love triangle to build intent to see," the rep explains to a confused Megan. "It's all timed to build maximum interest in Kyle and Amelia for the release this fall."

But luckily for Megan, the imaginary love triangle will only be short-lived.

"We do get you back together in time for the premiere," the publicist says. "We're thinking, things eventually get a little crazy, you guys will decide to take a weekend away to reconnect in Paris. The focus groups always love Paris."

However, once the eye-opening meeting is over, Megan confronts Kyle about the deceitful tactics to promote the film. He tells her it's all just fake, but she doesn't agree.

"It's not that simple," she replies. "They're our names and our images, so it's not entirely fake and your publicists are writing the script, which essentially means that you are. Kyle, they work for you. What if something actually real happens? Does that just get ignored?"

See his response to Megan's concerns in the clip above.

