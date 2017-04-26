It's all about controlling the narrative.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of The Arrangement, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) gets another rude awakening about mega-stardom when she learns Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and his PR team have devised a scheme plan to generate buzz for his upcoming movie, The Kill Plan.

According to the actor's publicist, the "stealth marketing" strategy involves making up tabloid rumors that Kyle is falling for and secretly dating his costar Amelia Briggs (Anabelle Acosta).

"We're using a love triangle to build intent to see," the rep explains to a confused Megan. "It's all timed to build maximum interest in Kyle and Amelia for the release this fall."