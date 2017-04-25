Heather Morris Isn't Alone: Reality TV's Most Shocking Eliminations

Some reality TV eliminations you can see coming from a mile away. Whether we've grown savvy to editing tricks, using them for clues, or the contested performance is just so plainly horrible that the bigger shock would be if the contestant in question managed to squeak by, it's not often rocket science to deduce who's getting the boot.

But every now and then, an elimination on our favorite reality shows comes along that's so shocking that we're left sitting as #blindsided as the eliminated party. The latest example of this being, of course, Heather Morris' stunning elimination from season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, which came for the Glee alum and former Beyoncé back-up dancer in only week six and almost immediately after she more than earned the season's first perfect score. To say that the crowd in the ballroom, judges included, were outraged by the cut is an understatement.