Saturday Savings: Jennifer Lopez's Sexy, Spring Trench Is 30% Off

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Splash News

There is nothing mysterious about the appeal of trench coats.

The long, robe-like garment offers a level of sophistication to any outfit, while the waist belt makes it universally flattering. Ladies love trench coats for its mysterious vibes, elevated approach and timelessness. It's the perfect investment piece. Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's AQ/AQ Kinx Trench Coat in Chalky Mint. Paired with a matching body con dress, the entertainer is a sight to behold while out with her new beau Alex Rodriguez. Good news: It's less than $200! 

While J. Lo makes a major case for a pastel trench, Shay Mitchell is showing the sexier side of the trench coat trend in the same AQ/AQ trench, but in black. And, it's on sale too! Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin (as seen here) have also been spotted rocking this classic style, making trench coats one of the biggest trends this season.

Loving this trend? Keep scrolling for the best of spring trench coats. 

ESC: Trench Coat

AQ/AQ Jinx Trench Coat, Now $147.50 (as seen on Shay Mitchell)

ESC: Trench Coats

W118 by Walter Baker Marley Twill Trench Coat, $99 

ESC: Trench Coats

Burberry The Kensington Long Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat, $1,995

ESC: Trench Coats

Chicwash Textured Belted Trench Coat in Grey, $68

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Saturday Savings

Maison Margiela Sheer Trench Coat, Now $1,258

ESC: Trench Coats

MANGO Classic Cotton Trench Coat, $150

ESC: Trench Coats

Zara Ruffled Trench Coat, $100

ESC: Trench Coats

Ralph Lauren Lauren Double-Breasted Trench Coat, Coastal Yellow, $238

ESC: Trench Coats

Topshop Embroidered Trench Coat, $210

Just in time for spring!

