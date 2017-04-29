There is nothing mysterious about the appeal of trench coats.

The long, robe-like garment offers a level of sophistication to any outfit, while the waist belt makes it universally flattering. Ladies love trench coats for its mysterious vibes, elevated approach and timelessness. It's the perfect investment piece. Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's AQ/AQ Kinx Trench Coat in Chalky Mint. Paired with a matching body con dress, the entertainer is a sight to behold while out with her new beau Alex Rodriguez. Good news: It's less than $200!