There is nothing mysterious about the appeal of trench coats.
The long, robe-like garment offers a level of sophistication to any outfit, while the waist belt makes it universally flattering. Ladies love trench coats for its mysterious vibes, elevated approach and timelessness. It's the perfect investment piece. Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's AQ/AQ Kinx Trench Coat in Chalky Mint. Paired with a matching body con dress, the entertainer is a sight to behold while out with her new beau Alex Rodriguez. Good news: It's less than $200!
While J. Lo makes a major case for a pastel trench, Shay Mitchell is showing the sexier side of the trench coat trend in the same AQ/AQ trench, but in black. And, it's on sale too! Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin (as seen here) have also been spotted rocking this classic style, making trench coats one of the biggest trends this season.
Loving this trend? Keep scrolling for the best of spring trench coats.
AQ/AQ Jinx Trench Coat, Now $147.50 (as seen on Shay Mitchell)
Maison Margiela Sheer Trench Coat, Now $1,258
Zara Ruffled Trench Coat, $100
Just in time for spring!