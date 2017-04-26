"I am loved by Luann and Ramona so much that I have to split my time between Luann last night and then stay in my room upstairs here [at Ramona's]," Dorinda tells Sonja.

Sonja used to be Ramona's houseguest. "I always stay with Ramona and she was like, ‘Oh, I'm looking forward to it,' and then she's like, ‘Disregard last text.' No explanation, just like, ‘Oh I had a brain fart.' Uh, OK!"

It doesn't take long before Dorinda brings up her grievances with Sonja and all her gossip.

"Let's take the elephant out of the room right now: Shut your mouth," Dorinda tells Sonja. "Stop talking poorly about me."