Dorinda Medley can only play nice for so long. In the below exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda, Luann D'Agostino, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and various friends including Candace Bushnell all sit down for a "homemade" pasta dinner, but things quickly devolve.
This is the first time Dorinda and Sonja have been face-to-face in a while and Dorinda isn't too pleased with all the posting and commenting Sonja has done about her. Like most Real Housewives fights, this one starts off slowly with Dorinda and Sonja needling each other about where they're staying while in the Hamptons.
"I am loved by Luann and Ramona so much that I have to split my time between Luann last night and then stay in my room upstairs here [at Ramona's]," Dorinda tells Sonja.
Sonja used to be Ramona's houseguest. "I always stay with Ramona and she was like, ‘Oh, I'm looking forward to it,' and then she's like, ‘Disregard last text.' No explanation, just like, ‘Oh I had a brain fart.' Uh, OK!"
It doesn't take long before Dorinda brings up her grievances with Sonja and all her gossip.
"Let's take the elephant out of the room right now: Shut your mouth," Dorinda tells Sonja. "Stop talking poorly about me."
"Which thing did I say?" Sonja asks.
"Which thing didn't you say," Dorinda retorts.
And then things devolve even more and Dorinda talks about Sonja's vaginal rejuvenation and that now infamous E-ZPass comment comes tumbling out of Dorinda's mouth.
No love lost here!
