Dragons are the new unicorns, at least according to Starbucks.

Last week, the limited-edition Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino stole the Internet with its love-to-hate, hate-to-love Instagrams. With the flurry of fantastical frap fans, most locations sold out in a big way, but baristas made due with the onslaught of requests, whipping up a mystical alternative—a green tea and berry-based frappaccino, unofficially named "The Dragon Frappaccino." And now it's having a moment.

Much like the magical fire-breathing beast itself, not too much is known about how the drink other than the fact that it's not an official Starbucks beverage. So while it is not on the menu, you can still get your hands on the not-so-top-secret treat.