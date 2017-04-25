See the Cover of Whitney Cummings' New Book!

  • By
  • &

by Marc Malkin |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Reality TV Shocking Eliminations

Heather Morris Isn't Alone: Reality TV's Most Shocking Eliminations

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner

Hakuna Matata! Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner In Talks to Star as Pumbaa and Timon in Live-Action Lion King

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get ready to read Whitney Cummings.

The comedian just revealed the cover of her debut book, a memoir called I'm Fine...And Other Lies.

The cover shows a smiling Cummings in a water tank with her head just above water.

According to her publishing house, the funny lady's tome will detail her "struggles with codependence, love addiction, workaholism, eating disorders and vagina steaming."

"I always told myself I would wait to write a book until I had accumulated enough humiliating mistakes to actually make the read worth your time," Cummings told People when the book deal was announced last May. "I've dated a gay guy, had my hair fall out from not eating enough fat, put family members in rehab, and come very close to spending my life in a Guatemalan prison. I've also accumulated a compendium of knowledge that can save you a lot of time."

Photos

Celebrity Cookbooks

I'm Fine...And Other Lies is set for release in October.

The 2 Broke Girls co-creator, 34, can currently be seen in the thriller Unforgettable with Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl. She will also make her directorial debut with the upcoming The Female Brain. She also wrote and stars in the movie.

TAGS/ , Books , Marc Malkin , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again