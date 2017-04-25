See the Cover of Whitney Cummings' New Book!

Get ready to read Whitney Cummings.

The comedian just revealed the cover of her debut book, a memoir called I'm Fine...And Other Lies.

The cover shows a smiling Cummings in a water tank with her head just above water.

According to her publishing house, the funny lady's tome will detail her "struggles with codependence, love addiction, workaholism, eating disorders and vagina steaming."

"I always told myself I would wait to write a book until I had accumulated enough humiliating mistakes to actually make the read worth your time," Cummings told People when the book deal was announced last May. "I've dated a gay guy, had my hair fall out from not eating enough fat, put family members in rehab, and come very close to spending my life in a Guatemalan prison. I've also accumulated a compendium of knowledge that can save you a lot of time."