Seth Meyers to Host 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Meyers' 2012 appearance was a memorable one, due in part to his tribute to Marc Jacobs. During the ceremony, the Late Night changed out of his black tuxedo and into a bedazzled, lacy look that Jacobs had worn on the red carpet one month earlier. "It was completely see-through; I had boxers. You can't tell, but my shoes had buckles on them," Meyers told Conan O'Brien two weeks after the ceremony. The idea actually came from Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. "She said to me, 'I have the funniest idea,'" he said. "And I had this moment of, 'Oh, do you, Anna Wintour, have the funniest idea?' And she was like, 'Yeah. You should wear Marc Jacobs' Met outfit.' I was like, 'Aw—that is a pretty funny idea.' You were right, Anna Wintour!"

After putting the outfit on, Meyers recalled thinking, "This is the nicest thing I've ever worn."