Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced the release dates of three major upcoming movies: Star Wars: Episode IX, Indiana Jones and Frozen 2.
Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Star Wars: Episode IX is set for May 24, 2019 and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones will hit theaters July 10, 2020. Harrison Ford is slated to return to his famous franchise.
Disney also announced the highly anticipated sequel to Frozen, Frozen 2, which will be released on Nov. 27, 2019. Star Kristen Bell reacted to the news on Twitter.
Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!! https://t.co/rhhOZygVQB— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) April 25, 2017
Disney also announced the release date for the live-action Lion King, which will be July 19, 2019. Director Jon Favreau celebrated the news by sharing it on Twitter along with a lion emoji and king emoji. We see what you did there! Favreau was also tapped for the live-action remake of The Jungle Book, which earned $965.8 million worldwide after its debut. He is also developing a sequel to The Jungle Book, though the film's release date is TBD.
