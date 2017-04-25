Chris Soules was arrested after a fatal car crash on Monday night.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department in Iowa confirmed to E! News that the former Bachelor was taken into custody after he fled the scene of a car accident, which occurred around 8:20 p.m. Monday between his pickup truck and a tractor trailer. The man driving the tractor trailer, Kenneth Mosher, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Soules was arrested around 1 a.m. Tuesday at his home in Arlington—about 15 miles away from the accident—on charges of leaving the scene of an accident where a death occurred, which is labeled a "Class D" felony. He posted $10,000 bail and had an arraignment earlier today.

To make matters even more serious, the Buchanan Sheriff's Department is investigating whether Soules was under the influence at the time of the accident—something with which farmer has a history of legal run-ins.