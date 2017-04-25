Chris Soules didn't manage to win Andi Dorfman's heart on The Bachelorette, but enough viewers fell in love with the farmer from Iowa to ensure his journey wouldn't end there.

And so "Prince Farming," as Soules was popularly dubbed, took his rugged charm to the 19th season of The Bachelor, where he found a potential forever mate in Whitney Bischoff and popped the question with a dazzling 4-carat diamond ring from the franchise's resident jeweler, Neil Lane.

A turn on Dancing With the Stars soon followed, the enduring show now a common synergistic stop for ex-Bachelors, and Soules finished in fifth place, while Bischoff made regular appearances in the audience.

But despite all the lovey-dovey excitement in those early days when Chris and Whitney were finally able to go public as a couple, the bloom would soon be off the rose.