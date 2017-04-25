After declining James' offer to stay at his home, Harry suggested staying at the studio, saying he wanted to stay somewhere that "feels like home." James, being the nice friend he is, told Harry he is more than welcome to stay at the studio—but there are rules. "No house guests," said James. After a little bit of confusion, James reiterated, "Zero house guests." Harry said he will oblige.

Harry also suggested he can pay for the accommodations by way of singing, but James immediately cut Harry off to say he will be the one to do the singing.

While the video is a cute and funny bit, this particular residency will showcase a brand new song from Harry's self-titled album every single night he's there. This means, by the end of his stay, audiences will have seen almost half of Harry's new music performed live on television, as his new album only features 10 songs.