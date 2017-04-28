Watch a Nervous Scott Disick Admit to Having a Girl in His Hotel Room as Kim Kardashian Searches for Her: "What the F--k?"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, KUWTK, KUWTK 1201

Scott Disick Reveals He Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him With a Lorraine Schwartz Ring, But They "Got Scared"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"This is going to be really awkward."

Scott Disick is in a whole lot of trouble on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On the episode, Scott flies to Dubai with Kim Kardashian and things take a turn for the worse when he hears a rumor that Kourtney Kardashian was hanging out with another man back in Los Angeles.

After hearing the news, Scott is caught with a girl in his hotel room and Kim is the one to find her! In this clip from the episode, Kim and her friends are in Scott's hotel room when they realize something's going on.

"What the f--k? Like this cannot be," Kim says. "Something is up. Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, 'He has a f--king girl hiding somewhere and we're gonna find her.'"

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Scott Disick

Kim then goes downstairs to "take a pic" by the aquarium, and that's when Scott gets extremely tense.

Scott then admits, "There's a girl downstairs."

Watch a panicked Scott pace around the hotel room in this KUWTK clip!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kardashian News , E! Shows , Scott Disick , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again