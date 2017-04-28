"This is going to be really awkward."

Scott Disick is in a whole lot of trouble on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On the episode, Scott flies to Dubai with Kim Kardashian and things take a turn for the worse when he hears a rumor that Kourtney Kardashian was hanging out with another man back in Los Angeles.

After hearing the news, Scott is caught with a girl in his hotel room and Kim is the one to find her! In this clip from the episode, Kim and her friends are in Scott's hotel room when they realize something's going on.

"What the f--k? Like this cannot be," Kim says. "Something is up. Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, 'He has a f--king girl hiding somewhere and we're gonna find her.'"