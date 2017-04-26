EXCLUSIVE!

Kim Kardashian Panics During One of Her First Public Outings Since Paris Attack: "It Gives Me Such Anxiety"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blac Chyna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Naked While On Vacation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Look Cozy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"I just get scared."

Kim Kardashian panics on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while shopping in Dubai. On the episode, Kim travels to Dubai to make her first public appearance since her terrifying Paris attack.

She hadn't been shopping in months, so Kim wanted to check out the stores in Dubai. But she's still recovering from the traumatic experience, so when a large crowd starts to form around the store she's shopping at, she starts to get nervous.

"Are you not nervous about that crowd?" Kim's friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin asks her in the clip above.

"Yeah," Kim says, before explaining, "This is just kind of what I was kind of afraid of, is just this feeling of panic."

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Mommy Style

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK, KUWTK 1308

E!

Kim continues, "With so many people gathering and then they start social media like, 'Kim's at the mall, she's here.' And then other people will know exactly where I'm at. It gives me such anxiety."

So what does Kim do to avoid the crowd?

Watch the KUWTK clip above to find out and to see Kim talk more about her anxiety!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kardashian News , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again