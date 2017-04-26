"I just get scared."

Kim Kardashian panics on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while shopping in Dubai. On the episode, Kim travels to Dubai to make her first public appearance since her terrifying Paris attack.

She hadn't been shopping in months, so Kim wanted to check out the stores in Dubai. But she's still recovering from the traumatic experience, so when a large crowd starts to form around the store she's shopping at, she starts to get nervous.

"Are you not nervous about that crowd?" Kim's friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin asks her in the clip above.

"Yeah," Kim says, before explaining, "This is just kind of what I was kind of afraid of, is just this feeling of panic."