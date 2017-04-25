Leslie Odom Jr. has a brand new reason to sing—he's a dad!
The Broadway star announced the birth of his new baby, a daughter named Lucille Ruby, on Tuesday via Instagram.
"Lucille Ruby arrived in the wee hours on Sunday morning after a brief but harrowing labor on the part of her incredible mother, Nicolette Kloe Robinson, the dragons layer," the former Hamilton actor wrote on social media. "Deeper in love by the minute."
This marks the first child for the 35-year-old Tony Award winner and his wife of nearly five years, Robinson, who he met in 2008.
As for little Lucille, she stole hearts in one photo while wrapped in a blanket covered with footprints and a striped hat. In a second photo, the newborn was swaddled in the same blanket with a precious pink hat.
The first-time parents have been excitedly awaiting their bundle of joy ever since they first shared the news that Robinson was expecting.
"Little one, you're on our mind all the time. Keep eating and growing!" the star wrote on Instagram when they revealed the news. "We love you and we're already so proud of you! Love, your mom and dad."
The arrival also was a belated birthday present for the new mom, who celebrated her birthday just days ago.
"She is the love + light of our lives and she's teaching us so much already," Robinson wrote on her own Instagram account. "Our sweet Lucy Mommy & Daddy couldn't be happier."
Congratulations to the new family of three!