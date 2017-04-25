Leslie Odom Jr. has a brand new reason to sing—he's a dad!

The Broadway star announced the birth of his new baby, a daughter named Lucille Ruby, on Tuesday via Instagram.

"Lucille Ruby arrived in the wee hours on Sunday morning after a brief but harrowing labor on the part of her incredible mother, Nicolette Kloe Robinson, the dragons layer," the former Hamilton actor wrote on social media. "Deeper in love by the minute."

This marks the first child for the 35-year-old Tony Award winner and his wife of nearly five years, Robinson, who he met in 2008.