Scott Disick just spilled a major secret.

On this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott talks to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about his trip to Aspen with Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids.

"A year or so ago I feel like there was a point where we didn't even speak or see each other," Scott says in the clip above. "So this feels good."

Scott tells Kim and Khloe that he thinks "everything is going in the right direction" with Kourtney after their trip.

Kim then asks Scott, "I have a question, does Kourtney know that you got her a ring to propose?"

Scott tells her she does, and Khloe says they found it in Kourtney and Scott's old townhouse. But that's not the ring Kim is taking about, it's a more recent ring.