"It's one of the things that I struggle with, because the three of us—Dan[iel Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint], and I—were kids when we got cast in this fairy-tale series, and what happened to us was kind of a fantasy story in itself. Outside of the movies," she tells Chastain. "So the story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I've been so passionate about having a private identity. When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl."

In order for fans to do that, Watson argues, she has to cut them out to an extent.

"And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well," she says.