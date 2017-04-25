Tom Hardy Becomes Real-Life Superhero in Hollywood-Style Chase

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...Tom Hardy?

This weekend, witnesses claimed to have seen Tom chase down two teenagers who were running away from a crash scene involving a stolen motorcycle.

According to witnesses, Tom "switched into superhero mode" and ran through gardens chasing after the motorcycle driver. "Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious," a witness told The Sun after seeing the teenagers run a red light and crash into a $50,000 Mercedes.