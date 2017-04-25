Tom Hardy Becomes Real-Life Superhero in Hollywood-Style Chase

Joel Ryan/Invision/A
Meet the Hilarious Real-Life Inspiration Behind NBC's Great News: Creator Tracey Wigfield's Mom Kathy
Joel Ryan/Invision/A
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...Tom Hardy?
This weekend, witnesses claimed to have seen Tom chase down two teenagers who were running away from a crash scene involving a stolen motorcycle.
According to witnesses, Tom "switched into superhero mode" and ran through gardens chasing after the motorcycle driver. "Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious," a witness told The Sun after seeing the teenagers run a red light and crash into a $50,000 Mercedes.
According to the witness, once the pursuit came to a halt, Tom said, "I caught the c--t." Tom later yelled, "This little s--t nicked something and now he's got himself a broken leg."
The Scotland Yard did not mention Tom or a chase, but in a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed that "the rider of the motorcycle was detained by a member of the public in Church Road and then arrested by officers on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and being disqualified from driving." The other boy was detained nearby by the police.
The two 16-year olds not only suffered injuries, but were also arrested. They have since been released.
Tom, a movie star known for his roles in action films like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant and The Dark Knight Rises, has yet to comment on the Hollywood-style chase.