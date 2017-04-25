Are you ready to party with Andy Cohen and Jamie Foxx?

Thursdays on Fox are going to be a giant party this summer as the two stars are set to host their own shows on the network, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the posters for their respective shows, Love Connection and Beat Shazam, both set to premiere Thursday, May 25.

E! New can also reveal a bit of a scheduling change for both shows, as Beat Shazam will now take over the 8 p.m. timeslot on Thursdays, with Love Connection moving a little later to 9 p.m.

The Watch What Happens Live host is set to host and executive produce (along with The Bachelor's Mike Fleiss) the highly anticipated revival of Love Connection, the relationship game show that ran from 1983-1994 with a brief revival in 1998. The prize? Love!