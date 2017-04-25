Fox
Are you ready to party with Andy Cohen and Jamie Foxx?
Thursdays on Fox are going to be a giant party this summer as the two stars are set to host their own shows on the network, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the posters for their respective shows, Love Connection and Beat Shazam, both set to premiere Thursday, May 25.
E! New can also reveal a bit of a scheduling change for both shows, as Beat Shazam will now take over the 8 p.m. timeslot on Thursdays, with Love Connection moving a little later to 9 p.m.
The Watch What Happens Live host is set to host and executive produce (along with The Bachelor's Mike Fleiss) the highly anticipated revival of Love Connection, the relationship game show that ran from 1983-1994 with a brief revival in 1998. The prize? Love!
"I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives," Cohen said when the revival was announced.
Foxx is also serving as host and EP for his new game show, Beat Shazam, based on the popular app that pits pits teams of two against one another as they race the clock to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. The prize? A cool $1 million!
The Oscar winner teamed with The Voice and Survivor uber-producer Mark Burnett for the series, with Burnett saying in a statement, "Jamie is a quadruple-threat and creative genius. He is an incredible actor, comedian, singer and dancer. Also, his musical knowledge is so great that he could probably…Beat Shazam."
Beat Shazam premieres Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m., with Love Connection debuting right after at 9 p.m. on Fox.