On a tweeting storm, Kim also shared video and pictures of the group's antics, which included posing with an inflatable penis. Eventually it seemed like Kourtney rallied after her night of vomiting, as Kim tweeted, "Oh and @kourtneykardash won't stop doing naked cart wheels."

But what was Kim doing, besides tweeting of course? "Oh and as for me you ask? ...I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body," she shared. She even provided a sneak peek of what that looked like: her sipping on a milkshake in her bikini. Meanwhile, Joyce Bonelli was busy putting "nipple clamps" on Haqq.

By the time they get home, these women might need a vacation from their busy vacation!