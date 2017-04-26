There have been many first Mondays in May.

As we prepare for yet another Met Gala next week, it's easy to forget how much fashion—and the famous people that rock it—has changed. Much like the the annual fundraising gala itself, the styles and stars have evolved with the times. As the event has grown from a New York-centric soirée to a glitzy Hollywood bash, the ensembles have equally expanded in creativity and panache.

After 46 years in existence, countless gowns have made their way up the iconic red-carpeted staircase, cemented in the annals of fashion thanks to the throngs of photographers standing by.

It is because of those photographers that we can look back on years worth of Met Gala appearances from Hollywood's reigning fashionistas. From longtime attendee Naomi Campbell to chairwoman Anna Wintour, here are all of your favorite style icons' first gala appearances paired with their most recent one. Let the time traveling begin!