He got it, the right stuff: Nick Viall has some serious boy band dance moves. The Bachelor star did the jive with Peta Murgatroyd to The Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun" and received a 28 out of 40, but it was his freestyle number with Bonner Bolton, Rashad Jennings and David Ross to boy band medley that really got audiences talking.
"It was a really fun night more than anything. Obviously the team dance, I know we lost, but us guys had so much fun working together. It was a ton of fun. The crowd seemed to enjoy it," Viall told E! News' Sibley Scoles after his performance.
Team Boy Band lost by one point to Team Girl Group, but not for the lack of trying—and hip thrusting.
"It's a slow burn, but we're getting there," he told us about those gyrations.
Despite receiving the lowest score of the night, Viall and Murgatroyd weren't in the bottom two. Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were eliminated…after receiving a perfect 40 for their dance.
"It's kind of awful. Like, the ending was awful. It makes me very upset because [Chmerkovskiy] was so looking forward to coming back and completing the rest of the season," Murgatroyd said. "I truly thought they were definitely going to be in the finals, like without a doubt. I don't know what happened, I don't know how it happened. I just felt really sorry for them."
Viall said Chmerkovskiy, who is engaged to Murgatroyd, was an "amazing" supporter of him, always giving him tips and motivating him along the way.
"Heather and Maks were kind of the team I'd always stop what I was doing to watch because they were so good," he said. "It's a bummer."
