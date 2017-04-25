Team Boy Band lost by one point to Team Girl Group, but not for the lack of trying—and hip thrusting.

"It's a slow burn, but we're getting there," he told us about those gyrations.

Despite receiving the lowest score of the night, Viall and Murgatroyd weren't in the bottom two. Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were eliminated…after receiving a perfect 40 for their dance.

"It's kind of awful. Like, the ending was awful. It makes me very upset because [Chmerkovskiy] was so looking forward to coming back and completing the rest of the season," Murgatroyd said. "I truly thought they were definitely going to be in the finals, like without a doubt. I don't know what happened, I don't know how it happened. I just felt really sorry for them."