Everyone is safe and sound.

While appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Heather Morris revealed that her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was unavailable to do the interview because someone had allegedly tried to break into his and Peta Murgatroyd's home. "They had some sort of run in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there," Morris, 30, said. "They took care of it. So they're safe and Peta's okay. That's the most important thing."

The scary incident comes three months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy named Shai Aleksander.