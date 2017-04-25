Everyone is safe and sound.
While appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Heather Morris revealed that her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was unavailable to do the interview because someone had allegedly tried to break into his and Peta Murgatroyd's home. "They had some sort of run in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there," Morris, 30, said. "They took care of it. So they're safe and Peta's okay. That's the most important thing."
The scary incident comes three months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy named Shai Aleksander.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
LAPD confirms to E! News that they responded to a call about a suspected break in. No one was arrested. Neither Peta nor Maks has commented on the alleged incident.
Despite this terrifying ordeal, Peta and Maks have been happier than ever since welcoming Shai into their lives. In fact, Maks has acclimated to dad life so well that he's already prepared to expand the brood.
"F--k yah. Yes, I would like to have as many kids as Peta decides to pop out," Maks shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating Swiffer's 18th birthday. "I think we're going to have as many kids as we can ourselves and just adopt a couple of kids. I just want a big family."
He continued, "I feel like the best part of having a child is you get to influence a brand-new human. If you're going to complain about some of the things happening in the world nowadays, you need to look at the generation that you are raising and say okay, the best way to change or to alter or to upgrade this world is to instill things in your children that you want them to have as adults and push that out."
Learning to balance their careers, relationship and family was a challenge, but Maks said their love gets them through it. "I miss her now. She misses me the second I get to the airport. Sharing a child is an incredible opportunity to figure out who you are as a person and we are settling into our roles as parents I think the right way," he shared with us. "We're just going to rely on one another and rely on our love, our unity and the sky is the limit."
Thankfully everyone is OK!