Good luck getting a selfie with Chris Pratt.

In Cigar Aficionado's June 2017 issue, the 37-year-old actor explains why he's not a fan of snapping photos with fans. "I've always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star tells the mag. "If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people."

To maintain a sense of normality, the actor explains, "I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later. So, I say, 'Would you settle for a handshake?' And then they take the picture anyway."