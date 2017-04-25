2017 Webby Awards: Complete List of Winners

Webby Award
Congratulations are in order!
The 2017 Webby Awards announced its winners Tuesday morning, and a ceremony honoring the victors will take place on May 15 in New York City. Academy judges such as Jimmy Kimmel, Making a Murderer's Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, TED Radio Hour Host Guy Raz, Instagram's Eva Chen, Questlove, Internet inventor Vint Cerf, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian and Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Opal Tometi selected this year's Webby Award Winners. In addition, more than 3.5 million votes were cast from internet fans in 235 countries and territories around the world to choose the Winners of the Webby People's Voice Awards.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)
– PITCHFORK + SPOTIFY - INSIDE DISCOVERY (WINNER)
– Gordon 24Ever
– 1800 Tequila & Billboard â€œBack to the Blockâ€
– Loewe 001
– The Making of a Cult - Hulu's The Path
Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
– GIRLS OF PARADISE (WINNER)
– #MoreThanMean - Women in Sports 'Face' Online Harassment
– Be The Guy
– Bullying in Virtual Reality
– Speechless
– Don't Smell Yourself Short
Best Event (Advertising, Media & PR)
– GOOGLE ESCAPE (WINNER)
– Finger Licking Good
– 29Rooms
– Art The Throne
– A Table to End Hunger
Best Host (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
– BEAUTIFUL STORIES FROM ANONYMOUS PEOPLE (WINNER)
– 99% Invisible
– Mike Pesca for Best Host: "A Former Breitbart Star Takes On Steve Bannon"
– See Something Say Something
– The Axe Files
Best Overall Social Presence (Social)
–NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC'S SOCIAL PRESENCE (WINNER)
– NASA's Cassini Mission Social Media
– The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Social Experience
– Game of Thrones
– Old Spice Social
Best Use of Mobile Media (Advertising, Media & PR)
-CAN'T STOP (WINNER)
– ReMumber
– Like my addiction
– Homeless 360
– Hashtags for life
Best Web Personality/Host (Film & Video)
– JOE HANSON - IT'S OKAY TO BE SMART (WINNER)
– Good Mythical Morning
– Kid President
– Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig
– Teaching Shane Dawson How to Make a Musical.ly
Best Writing (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
– HOW TO BE A GIRL (WINNER)
– The Gist with Mike Pesca: "Vote Jabba" (starts at 15:36, ends at 20:35)
– Stuff You Missed in History Class
– In the Dark
– Accused: The Unsolved Murder of Elizabeth Andes
Celebrity/Fan (Websites)
-RESIDENTE (WINNER)
– Vanity Fair's Vanities
– PharrellWilliams.com
– Leon Bridges Website
– Stranger Things Type Generator
Comedy: Individual Short or Episode (Film & Video)
– THE NEW IPHONE IS JUST WORSE (WINNER)
– Tinder: The Superhero Movie
– The Simpsons - 3 a.m.
– Casual Sketch - Woke Bois, "White Male Feminist"
– Epic Rap Battles of History: Wonder Woman vs. Stevie Wonder
Comedy (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
– THE HILARIOUS WORLD OF DEPRESSION (WINNER)
– My Dad Wrote A Porno
– 2 Dope Queens
– The Carson Podcast
– The Last Podcast On The Left
Documentary (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
– The man inside: Four months as a prison guard
– In the Dark
– THE KITCHEN SISTERS PRESENT (WINNER)
– Missing & Murdered: Who Killed Alberta Williams?
– Missing Richard Simmons
Entertainment (Mobile Sites & Apps)
– FANDANGO APP (WINNER)
– Star Wars App
– Laugh.ly
– YEAY
– Sully: The 208 Seconds Experience
Experience Marketing (Advertising, Media & PR)
– NIKE UNLIMITED STADIUM (WINNER)
– "On the Go" - The New Yorker's Innovators Issue Comes to Life in an Augmented-Reality – Experience
– The Field Trip to Mars
– Meet Graham
– The Sweet Jesus Confessional
Events (Social)
– CNN ELECTION NIGHT 2016 (WINNER)
– Meeting the Moment > Real Madrid Champions League Final Campaign
– 2015-16 NBA All-Star Week
– Sherlock Live
– 24 Hours of Le Forza
Fashion & Beauty (Social)
– FEELS (WINNER)
– Glossier (Instagram)
– J.Crew Men's Instagram
– Revelist Beauty & Style Vertical
– Real Time Fashion Trends
Games (Mobile Sites & Apps)
– POKÉMON GO (WINNER)
– Dots & Co
– NBA LIVE Mobile
– The Walking Dead No Man's Land Mobile Game
– Star Wars Arcade
Humor (Websites)
– THE ONION (WINNER)
– Cracked
– CollegeHumor
– The Daily Show: Black Trump - "They Love Me"
– Funny Or Die
Interview/Talk Show (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
– ANOTHER ROUND (WINNER)
– The Gist with Mike Pesca: "Jesse Eisenberg, Part 2" (starts at 6:13, ends at 21:02)
– The Axe Files
– In The Thick
– FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
Music (Websites)
– RESIDENTE (WINNER)
– Pandora
– Vevo
– Eye of the Stormers
– 20FT Radio
News (Websites)
– THE NEW YORK TIMES (WINNER)
– BuzzFeed News
– Quartz
– The Washington Post
– BBC Newstream
Public Service & Activism (Social)
– GIFGOAT.PARTY (WINNER)
– Invisible Stories
– Brutal Cut
– Untasty Dishes
– Genderless Nipples
Sports (Social)
– #EVERESTNOFILTER (WINNER)
– WWE WrestleMania 32
– NBA All-Star Coverage
– NFL Thursday Night Football Live Stream on Twitter
– World Surf League Social
Travel (Mobile Sites & Apps)
– THE NEW AIRBNB APP (WINNER)
– HotelTonight
– Skyscanner app
– Hopper
– Detour
Virtual Reality: Gaming, Interactive, or Real-Time (Branded) (Film & Video)
– THE FIELD TRIP TO MARS (WINNER)
– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them VR
– GUERLAIN - 'DRESS ME UP' VR FILM
– Halcyon
– VR Power Trainer
Weird (Websites)
– OMGYES (WINNER)
– Museum of Hotel Keys
– Emoji Book
– The Big Draw: Selling the Soviet Past
– Napflix I Siesta Video Platform