2017 Webby Awards: Complete List of Winners

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)

– PITCHFORK + SPOTIFY - INSIDE DISCOVERY (WINNER)

– Gordon 24Ever

– 1800 Tequila & Billboard â€œBack to the Blockâ€

– Loewe 001

– The Making of a Cult - Hulu's The Path

Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

– GIRLS OF PARADISE (WINNER)

– #MoreThanMean - Women in Sports 'Face' Online Harassment

– Be The Guy

– Bullying in Virtual Reality

– Speechless

– Don't Smell Yourself Short

Best Event (Advertising, Media & PR)

– GOOGLE ESCAPE (WINNER)

– Finger Licking Good

– 29Rooms

– Art The Throne

– A Table to End Hunger

Best Host (Podcasts & Digital Audio)

– BEAUTIFUL STORIES FROM ANONYMOUS PEOPLE (WINNER)

– 99% Invisible

– Mike Pesca for Best Host: "A Former Breitbart Star Takes On Steve Bannon"

– See Something Say Something

– The Axe Files