Kingsman: The Golden Circle isn't your ordinary spy movie.

The first trailer for Matthew Vaughn's highly anticipated sequel premiered on CBS' The Late Late Show Monday. "In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman," 20th Century Fox said. "These two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy in order to save the world—something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy (Taron Egerton)."

Merlin (Mark Strong), Roxy (Sophie Cookson) and Charlie (Edward Holcroft) are back—as is Harry Hart (Colin Firth), who was presumed dead by the end of Kingsman: The Secret Service.