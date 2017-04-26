Because where there is music, there is love and you can also bet that you'll find some drama.

Maria Leon was a longtime singer when she finally decided to give acting a try, she found a role, and it just so happened to be a singing role for the first scripted drama music series for U.S. Spanish-language television—Guerra de Ídolos (War of Idols).

"I was asked to audition and I was told it was going to be a musical project, but I didn't know what it was about. They asked me to sing a song. It was a never-ending process, something like 18 call backs," Leon says to E! News. "Now I realized why it was such a long process. This is such a complex project that involves a lot of different crafts."