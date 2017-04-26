Guerra de Ídolos' Maria Leon Brings the Best of Both Worlds to Game-Changing Series

Because where there is music, there is love and you can also bet that you'll find some drama. 

Maria Leon was a longtime singer when she finally decided to give acting a try, she found a role, and it just so happened to be a singing role for the first scripted drama music series for U.S. Spanish-language television—Guerra de Ídolos (War of Idols). 

"I was asked to audition and I was told it was going to be a musical project, but I didn't know what it was about. They asked me to sing a song. It was a never-ending process, something like 18 call backs," Leon says to E! News. "Now I realized why it was such a long process. This is such a complex project that involves a lot of different crafts." 

The star, who's been playing the piano since she was five years old, says she's she feel lucky to have been given the opportunity even to write a few songs for the show.

As Leon puts it, preparing for her role was no easy task, "I'm a singer, and I truly respect the actors that I work with," she explains. "So to prepare for my role, I took two intensive months of acting and luckily my coach has been able to work with me throughout the entire series."

Guerra de Ídolos, written by Mariano Calasso, tells the story of those who struggle to try and achieve their dreams of fame at any cost.

And much like Empire and Power, the series shows how music, romance, and action can all be tied seamlessly into one.

The series, which premiered Monday, April 24, includes cameos from some of the biggest names in Latin music like Nicky JamPepe Aguilar, Zion & Lennox, and Ozuna.

The show's original soundtrack is now available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Pandora, Amazon Music and iHeart Radio. The 30 songs are performed by the majority of the cast including León, who performs "Una y Otra Vez."

You can catch Guerra de Ídolos every weeknight 9PM/8C on Telemundo.  

