There are just nine episodes left of Pretty Little Liars, and the mourning has already begun.
While nine episodes is plenty of time for pretty much everything to change, we can't help but think about that dreaded future day when we'll have to face the end of the series after seven insane seasons.
The stars, of course, have already faced it once, since filming wrapped months ago, and based on everything they have to tell us, the ending will not disappoint.
"I'm completely satisfied," Shay Mitchell told E! News of that ending at Freeform's Upfront event last week. "This last ten episodes was written as a love letter to the fans, so I am very certain that they will love it as much as we do."
Even the shippers can rest easy as we head towards the finale, according to Ashley Benson.
"It's fun because there's a lot of old characters that you haven't seen in a long time who come back and get to play a little bit," she told us when asked about how the relationships are going to progress throughout the rest of the season. "I think all the relationships will find their way, good or bad, but there's never going to be any bad blood between any couple if they don't end up together."
And if you're still having a hard time accepting the eventual goodbye, Lucy Hale would like to remind you that "this show will always be a thing, so we can always come back to it if we need to."
We're going to hold you to that, Lucy.
Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.