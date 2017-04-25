There are just nine episodes left of Pretty Little Liars, and the mourning has already begun.

While nine episodes is plenty of time for pretty much everything to change, we can't help but think about that dreaded future day when we'll have to face the end of the series after seven insane seasons.

The stars, of course, have already faced it once, since filming wrapped months ago, and based on everything they have to tell us, the ending will not disappoint.

"I'm completely satisfied," Shay Mitchell told E! News of that ending at Freeform's Upfront event last week. "This last ten episodes was written as a love letter to the fans, so I am very certain that they will love it as much as we do."